As the days of July go by, the Iowa State football season draws closer. This means preseason award watch lists continue to be announced. This week, the Cyclones added more players to the lists.
Standout linebacker Mike Rose has been added to the Butkus Award Watch List. The Butkus Award is given every year to the best linebacker in the nation. Iowa State’s defense has improved throughout the years; a healthy amount can be attributed to Rose. A senior for Iowa State, Rose has been the anchor of the defense for several years now. Rose was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, and it is highly likely he can snag that award again this fall.
Greg Eisworth II, a defensive back for the Cyclones, has been added to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, which will be given to the best defensive back of the 2021 season. Eisworth is a two-time captain at Iowa State and has been with the team since 2018. He brings a wealth of experience on the defensive side of the ball. Eisworth is the first Cyclone named First Team All-Big 12 three times (2018-20).
Rose, Eisworth and Will McDonald IV were also named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Watch List, which is given to the best defender in the nation. Iowa State was one of only five teams in the country to have three players or more listed.
On the offensive side of the ball, linemen Derek Schweiger and Colin Newell were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. This award is given to the best interior lineman in the nation on either side of the ball. The nomination was earned thanks to the Cyclone offensive line becoming a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2020, which is given to the nation’s best offensive line.
