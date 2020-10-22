Iowa State football and the NFL said goodbye to a legend Thursday, after it was announced that former Iowa State football player Matt Blair died at the age of 70.
Blair played linebacker at Iowa State from 1971-1973, earning a spot in the Iowa State Hall of Fame Class of 1999. Blair put up impressive numbers as a Cyclone, including 115 tackles, four interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
We lost one of our all-time greats today in Matt Blair. ✅ All-American in 1973✅ Six-time Pro Bowler✅ ISU Hall of Fame in 1999✅ Vikings Ring of Honor in 2012#RIP pic.twitter.com/ea04n1rhGw— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 22, 2020
Blair would lead the program to its first ever bowl game appearance in 1971 in the Sun Bowl. Iowa State may have lost the game but Blair was named the game's most outstanding defensive player.
After his standout senior season at Iowa State, Blair was taken in the second round with the 51st overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1974 NFL Draft. Blair would play all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings and started in 130 games.
Blair would end up being one of the best defensive players the Vikings would ever have. By the time his career was done, Blair blocked a team record 20 blocked kicks, 1,452 tackles (the second-most in team history), 23 sacks and 16 interceptions.
Matt Blair was named to 6 Pro Bowls during his 12 NFL seasons and ranks 2nd in team history with 1,452 tackles.Blair was inducted into the #Vikings Ring of Honor on October 25, 2012. pic.twitter.com/VpddEUFFbn— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 22, 2020
His 12 years of excellence at the NFL level made him a six-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 1980.
Blair would be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor in 2012.
