Iowa State athletes brought in a variety of academic honors over the last week, coming from three different women’s sports.
The first round of awards went out to golfers Amelia Grohn and Liyana Durisic. The pair were named All-American scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. This award is given to athletes with a minimum of a 3.50 GPA, showing that Grohn and Durisic have put in work on and off the course.
The swimming and diving team at Iowa State continued its run of Scholar All-America teams by holding a cumulative GPA higher than 3.0. During the spring semester, the Cyclones exceeded this margin by posting a team GPA of 3.6. This is the 31st consecutive season Iowa State has received this recognition.
In addition to the team, athletes Lehr Thorson and Michelle Schlossmacher Smith earned Second Team Scholar All-America as individuals. The two maintained a GPA over 3.50 in order to be named a Second Team Scholar All-American.
Tennis player Chie Kezuka was listed to CoSIDA’s Academic All-District 6 At-Large Team. A 3.45 cumulative GPA qualifies Kezuka for the Academic All-America ballot.
These scholar athletes have put in the work in their respective sports and in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.