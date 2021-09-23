The Iowa State cross country program is back in action this weekend at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
With commanding finishes from multiple members of the team, the Cyclone women were able to clinch a first place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational. The Cyclones had five women finish in the top-15.
Junior Janette Schraft led the Cyclone effort with a second place finish. Juniors Dana Feyen and Madelynn Hill finished third and fourth overall right behind Schraft.
Even though the Cyclones lost senior and Big 12 Champion Cailie Logue, they have continued to show dominance.
Depth in the lineup is a trait for the team. Freshmen Taylor Briggs and Riley Beach finished in the top fifteen to help the Cyclones take the win.
At the Roy Griak Invitational the Cyclone women will be up against top ten teams Minnesota and Michigan State. The Cyclone women are ranked 30th nationally but have been moving up in regional cross country rankings.
The teams that will be at the Griak Invitational are very well teams that the Cyclone women could see at the NCAA Midwest Regional and the National Championships in November.
For the first time this season, the 10th ranked Cyclone men’s cross country time will run the race.
The Cyclone men are coming off of an eighth place finish at the NCAA Cross Championships. The Championships took place in March of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five of the six top finishers for the Cyclones will be in action: seniors Welsey Kiptoo, Festus Lagat, Thomas Pollard, Chad Johnson and junior Ezekiel Rop.
NCAA All-American and Big 12 Champion, Kiptoo will begin his senior campaign for the Cyclones.
In 2020, Kiptoo won the Bob Timmons Classic, the Cowboy Jamboree, and the Big 12 Championship last fall before placing third at the NCAA National Championships.
A new season also brings new members of the team. The Cyclone men have three freshmen on the 2021 squad: Darius Kipyego, Nate Mueller, and Quinton Orr.
There could be potential depth can be shown through this breakout meet for the freshmen.
The 8k race for the Cyclone men will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday and the 6k race for the Cyclone women will begin at 11:15 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.