The 28th-ranked Iowa State women’s golf team heads to Evanston, Illinois, on Monday for the Windy City Collegiate after mixed results from the opening matches of their season.
After a fourth place finish at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Cyclones disappointed in the Schooner Fall Classic with a ninth place finish in a difficult field that possessed multiple top-10 teams.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn has been the Cyclones’ most consistent golfer to this point, finishing tied-for-seventh and tied-for-11th. Golfweek has Jeeravivitaporn ranked 50th in the nationally. After Liyana Durisic won the first event of her collegiate career at the Wolverine Invitational, she finished outside of the top 30 at the Schooner Fall Classic.
Durisic ranks just behind Jeeravivitaporn, coming in at 57th in the national collegiate individual rankings.
Warda Amira Rawof, who transferred to Iowa State before the season, has quietly enjoyed top-30 finishes in both events. As for the field ISU will go up against, it includes No.2 Oregon, No.3 South Carolina, No.4 Michigan, No.6 Duke, No.10 Virginia, and four more top-20 teams. 14th-ranked Stanford is a team to watch in this one, who came into the season as the overwhelming favorites nationally.
The Windy City Collegiate is one of the two events that head coach Christie Martens highlighted preseason, due to the difficult field and beautiful course.
With multiple potential professional golfers on the team, they have the potential to compete with anyone in the country.
