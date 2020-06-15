After a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News (OAN) shirt on Monday, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard tweeted his disapproval of it and that he is now demanding change at the university.
I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020
CBS Sports Reporter Kyle Boone, who originally posted the tweet Hubbard responded to, said in an article "the network [OAN] is also far-right leaning and has shared several conspiracy theories over the last few weeks."
Gundy disputes this and finds the news source as "refreshing."
Gundy told the Oklahoman,"I was flipping through stations. I found one — I don't even know if anybody knows about this — it's called OAN. It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing."
Former Oklahoma State running back, who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, Justice Hill and current Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbeigma, tweeted in support of Hubbard's stance.
OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe— Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020
I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml— Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020
Hubbard rushed for 1,936 yards last season and scored 21 touchdowns. He is considered a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, college football's highest individual honor.
