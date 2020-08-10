Former Iowa State guard Chris Babb has signed with the Telekom Baskets Bonn in Bonn, Germany.
The signing was announced Sunday on Twitter.
BBL-Allstar ✔️BBL-ALL-FIRST-Team ✔️@EuroCup-Erfahrung ✔️Willkommen auf dem #HEARTBERG und zurück in der @easyCreditBBL: @ChrisBabb52 !Alle Infos zum Neuzugang: https://t.co/SKybvY3lC9— Telekom Baskets Bonn (@TelekomBaskets) August 9, 2020
Telekom Baskets Bonn plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, which is the top German basketball league.
Also playing in the Basketball Bundesliga is Bayern Munich, for whom Chris' brother, Nick Weiler-Babb, signed to play this season.
Last season, Telekom Baskets Bonn struggled in the Basketball Bundesliga, finishing with a 4-16 record and placing 15 out of 17 in the league.
Telekom Baskets Bonn struggled defensively last season, allowing 1,824 points (91.2 per game), the fourth-most in the league.
Babb has previously played in the Basketball Bundesliga, playing with ratiopharm Ulm from 2015-17.
At the end of the 2016-17 season, Babb earned a spot on the All-BBL First Team.
Babb has played for six teams, including ratiopharm Ulm, the Maine Red Claws (2013-15), the Boston Celtics (2014), Lokomotive Kuban (2017-18), Bahcesehir (2018-19) and Promitheas Patras (2019-20).
In the 2014-15 season, Babb earned a spot on the NBA D-League All Star team and Second Team.
He was also on the league's All-Defensive Teams in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
Promitheas Patras is the team that just signed former Iowa State guard Diante Garrett to a contract.
For Promitheas Patras last season, Babb averaged 9.8 points per game and 2.6 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.
In his four seasons playing internationally (2015-19), Babb has averaged 9.1 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game in 25.1 minutes per game.
At Iowa State, Babb averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team at the end of the 2012-13 season.
