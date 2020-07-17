Iowa State junior tight end Charlie Kolar has his name on another award watch list.
He is one of 36 tight ends to make the Mackey Award watch list.
At the end of each season, the Mackey Award is awarded to the best tight end in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
Kolar was one of eight finalists for the Mackey Award in the 2019 season.
Kolar, a six-foot-six 257 pound tight end from Norman, Oklahoma, is also listed on the Biletnikoff Award watch list and the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
He led the Cyclones and the Big 12 tight ends in receptions with 51, receiving yards with 697, which broke the Cyclones single-season receiving yards record for tight ends; and he led the league's tight ends in touchdowns with seven.
Kolar ended the 2019 on a handful of All-American teams, AP's (Associated Press) 2019 All-America Third Team, the Football Writers Association of America's (FWAA) and Pro Football Focus' (PFF) 2019 All-America Second Team.
He also was a 2019 Coaches All-Big 12 First Team member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.