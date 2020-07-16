Iowa State junior tight end Charlie Kolar has hype surrounding him heading into the 2020 season.
Kolar made the 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list, it was announced on Thursday. He is one of 55 players in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
At the end of each season, the Biletnikoff Award is given out to the best receiver in the NCAA regardless of their position.
In the 2019 season, Kolar led the Cyclones and the Big 12 tight ends in receptions with 51, receiving yards with 697 and in touchdowns with seven. Kolar's 697 receiving yards broke the Cyclones single-season receiving yards record for tight ends and finished sixth in the nation.
Kolar earned a spot on the AP's (Associated Press) 2019 All-America Third Team, the Football Writers Association of America's (FWAA) and Pro Football Focus' (PFF) 2019 All-America Second Team and the 2019 Coaches All-Big 12 First Team.
