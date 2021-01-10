Eight days after Iowa State's historic Fiesta Bowl victory, Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive back Greg Eisworth announced they would be returning for one more season on Sunday.
Kolar was eligible to head to the NFL Draft due to his junior status, along with Eisworth who ended the 2020 as a senior.
I’m coming back to Iowa state for one more year— Charlie Kolar (@charliekolar_) January 10, 2021
Kolar said after the 34-17 win over Oregon that he would need to take time to decide his future.
"I haven't decided yet. I just want to focus on this game, this team, this win," Kolar said on Jan 2.
Kolar returns to Ames with 106 career receptions, 1425 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Greg Eisworth is returning for one more season.🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/a3peSkouEy— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 10, 2021
Iowa State's football's official twitter account on Sunday that Greg Eisworth would also be returning for an extra season after the NCAA granted a blanket year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eisworth was named to First team All Big-12 team at the conclusion of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.