Current Iowa State volleyball player Candelaria Herrera has been selected to play for the Argentina National Team during the Tokyo Olympics. The Argentinian team announced its roster Saturday.
The Cyclone middle blocker earned this position just a week after joining teammate Eleanor Holthaus on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Herrera has built a name for herself at Iowa State, making the All-Big 12 First Team in 2020 and the second team in 2019. She has become the first Iowa State volleyball player to be chosen to a country’s Olympic team.
Herrera has spent time playing for the Argentina National Team in the past. Not only did she play for Argentina in the Olympic-qualifying tournament, but she has also competed in various tournaments, such as the 2019 Pan-American Games. Herrera also spent last year’s spring season with Argentina.
The first match for Argentina at the Olympics will be July 24 against the United States.
