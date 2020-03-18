Freshman guard Caleb Grill announced Wednesday in a tweet that he will be transferring from Iowa State.
The Cyclones had a disappointing season that was ended in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, but Grill saw some playing time as a bench player. Grill got even more minutes down the stretch when multiple players got injured — most notably, sophomore guards Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton.
Grill struggled to shoot the ball in his only year with the Cyclones. His three-point percentage was 25 percent which was coupled with only a 31.4 percent field goal percentage.
Grill also averaged 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals for Head Coach Steve Prohm's group.
Grill joins sophomore forward Zion Griffin as the second player to transfer at the conclusion of the season.
