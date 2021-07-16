Iowa State takes pride in the performance of its athletes during and outside of competition. Track and field and cross country runner Cailie Logue has once again earned an academic accolade, being selected to the 2020 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District team for women’s track and field and cross country Thursday.
Logue is used to performing well in the classroom, as she has already been named an Academic All-Big 12 athlete three times for cross country and twice for track. Logue is also a six-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's honor roll. Additionally, Logue has twice been the Big 12 Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year.
While Logue’s list of academic accomplishments is long, she has also made a name for herself while competing. She is a three-time All-American and has been a Big 12 champion 10 times. Perhaps one of Logue’s greatest accomplishments is earning Iowa State’s Female Athlete of the Year award in 2019-20.
On the track, Logue has earned All-American honors and earned Big 12 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Performer of the Year in 2019.
Since this is the second straight season Logue has earned this status, she is officially eligible to be selected for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team.
