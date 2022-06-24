Former Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington will join the New Orleans Pelicans organization on an Exhibit 10 contract.
The former Cyclone scoring leader went undrafted in Thursday night's NBA Draft but found his ticket into the league early Friday morning.
Brockington scored 16.9 points per game for Iowa State in 2022 and was pivotal for the team's historic 20-win turnaround in just one season.
Brockington transferred to Iowa State from Penn State prior to the 2022 season. He made an immediate impact on Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger's squad by leading the team in scoring while adding 6.8 rebounds per game from the shooting guard position.
Brockington was often tasked with defending the best opposing perimeter player, including Iowa's Keegan Murray, who Brockington kept locked down during Iowa State's December 9 win over the Hawkeyes.
Murray was taken number four overall by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's draft.
Brockington's 6-foot-4, 196 pound frame is perfect for an NBA two-guard, said Jon Chepkevich, founder of Rookie Scale, prior to the draft. Chepkevich was in attendance for Brockington's performance at the Tandem Sports + Entertainment pro day.
"He's athletic, he's really strong, theoretically you'd think he'd be a good finisher at the rim," Chepkevich said. "He needs to become a little bit more consistent of a finisher around the rim."
Chepkevich also cited a small sample size of pick-and-roll offense for a reason Brockington may not hear his name called on draft night.
An Exhibit 10 contract, sometimes called a training camp deal, will allow Brockington to attend training camp with the Pelicans. The team then has the option to convert Brockington into a two-way player, provided the conversion takes place before the start of the season.
The Pelicans also control the G-League rights to Brockington under the Exhibit 10 contract structure. The former Big 12 Newcomer of the year is eligible for bonuses up to $50,000 if he is waived by the team but reports to the Brimingham Squadron, the G-League affiliate for New Orleans.
Brockington was not invited to the 2022 NBA Combine or the G-League Elite Camp in May. The Combine is made up of the top-60 prospects voted on by NBA teams, the G-League Elite camp allows the next 40 to showcase their skills.
Brockington becomes the seventh Iowa State player to sign with an NBA organization.
