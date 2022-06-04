On Thursday, Brock Purdy became the first Cyclone drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft to ink his NFL contract. The San Francisco 49ers signed Purdy to a four-year deal worth nearly $3.75 million.
Along with an average yearly salary of $934,253, Purdy also earned a signing bonus of $77,012, according to OverTheCap.
As the 2022 NFL Draft was winding down, it seemed as though Purdy’s name would go uncalled. However, with the 262nd and final pick of the draft, the 49ers selected Purdy, making him 2022’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”
Purdy was anything but irrelevant during his time at Iowa State. The veteran Cyclone quarterback finished his illustrious college career with plenty of records and was seen as one of the greatest Iowa State quarterbacks to ever hit the field.
Purdy was also the winningest quarterback in Iowa State history, going 30-17 as a starter, with a 16-1 record against Big 12 teams at Jack Trice Stadium. His in-conference success saw him secure two All-Big 12 First Team honors.
Purdy stunned the college football world in 2019 when his 3,982 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, both single-season Cyclone records, put him on the map. Purdy continued to demonstrate elite production, finishing his final season with 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions with a 71.7 percent completion rate.
The outstanding success and experience Purdy demonstrated throughout his time at Iowa State caught the attention of many NFL teams. Although he had calls from teams inquiring about free agency plans, the 49ers swooped in at the end.
Of course, skepticism is always high when it comes to late-round draft picks in the NFL. The nature of the pick and other questions surrounded Purdy as he transitioned to the professional level.
The main question: Why would the 49ers pick a quarterback when they drafted Trey Lance with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and gave another backup quarterback $2 million guaranteed in Nate Sudfeld?
More questions arose as training camps progressed. Purdy’s arm strength was brought into question, as it had been in the past, and many critics questioned how impactful he would be in the league.
When it came down to it, the 49ers saw something in Purdy and made sure to lock him up. He may not have the strongest arm in football, but what he does have is experience.
Purdy finished his Iowa State career with 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns to 33 interceptions. It’s hard for a team to pass up someone who came out of college with nearly 50 games as a starting quarterback.
There may be no way to predict how Purdy will do beyond the college level, but he now has a chance to prove his worth. His time as a Cyclone may be over, but his time as a 49er has officially started.
