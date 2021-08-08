Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been named to the Manning Award Watch List for the second consecutive season. The award is given to the best quarterback in college football during the season and is voted on by the media and Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning.
Purdy has already been named to the Walter Camp Award (best player in the nation), Wuerffel Trophy (serving the community), Maxwell Award (best player) and the Davey O’Brian Award (best quarterback) watch lists this offseason. He was one of four Big 12 quarterbacks to receive the honor, which was giver to 32 quarterbacks across the nation.
Purdy, the 2020 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl MVP, owns most of the passing records for Iowa State, including career touchdowns (62), single season touchdowns (27) and single season passing yards (3,982).
Heading into his senior season, Purdy will look to finish his career with his best season yet.
