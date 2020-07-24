For the second year in a row, Iowa State's Junior quarterback Brock Purdy has made the Maxwell Award watch list.
At the end of each season, the Maxwell Football Committee give out the award to their college player of the year. Purdy is one of 90 players in the NCAA to make this award watch list.
Purdy set school season records last season in passing yards with 3,982 yards, total offense with 4,231 yards, passing touchdowns with 27, completions with 312, touchdowns responsible with 35 and 300-yard passing games with six.
He was on the Coaches All-Big 12 Second Team in 2019.
He is also on two other award watch lists, the Davey O'Brien Award watch list and the Danny Wuerfel Award watch list.
Out of the 14 national award watch lists, Iowa State is represented on 10 of them.
The winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award is set to be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.