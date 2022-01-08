Brock Purdy, credited by many as one of the most transformational players in Iowa State history, is off to try and make a new career in the NFL.
The four-year starter for the Cyclones announced his decision to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday on his Instagram page, leaving Ames behind with his name etched in the program record books.
Purdy finishes his Iowa State career with 32 outright or shared school records, illustrating in a vacuum how impactful he was for the last four seasons for the Cyclones.
Here's some of the school records Purdy owns:
-Single-season completion percentage (71.7 percent/ 2021)
-Most 300-yard passing games (14)
-Most passing yards in school history/8th most in Big 12 history (12,170)
-Most career touchdown passes (81)
-Most wins by a quarterback (30)
-Most conference wins by a quarterback (24)
-Most career rushing yards by a quarterback (1,177)
"There's no greater competitor that I've been around that wanted the result to be different than it was," Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said of Purdy's career after Iowa State lost to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.
"But for Brock, as I said two days ago, it's, 'Thank you. Thank you for all you've done. Thank you for how you've led. Thank you for giving belief to this football program that hasn't been there for a long time.'"
Purdy, a Gilbert, Ariz., native, became the first Cyclone quarterback with two 3,000 passing yard seasons in their career after throwing for 3188 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2021.
After entering in a road game against No. 25 Oklahoma State on Oct. 6, 2018, Purdy's Iowa State career took off.
In his first career collegiate action against the Cowboys in 2018, Purdy put up 402 yards (318 passing, 84 rushing) of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns. He took over as the starter in the fifth game of the 2018 season and lead the Cyclones to a 7-2 record and a trip to the 2018 Alamo Bowl.
Purdy threw for 2,250 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, good enough to be named Big 12 True Freshman of the Year in 2018.
In the 2019 season, Purdy set 18 school records as he led the Cyclones to a 7-6 record. He became the first Cyclone since Alex Espinoza (1986) to lead the conference in passing yardage (306.3), good for fourth in the nation.
As the Cyclones went to historic heights in 2020, Purdy was right there leading Iowa State's offense.
Purdy was third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally with 19 passing touchdowns in the 2020 season and was second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally with 2,750 passing yards.
“Without Brock Purdy there’s no Fiesta Bowl, there’s no Iowa State,” Campbell said after the Cyclones’ victory over Oregon on Jan. 2, 2021. “We are who we are because of the leadership and the character and the humility of Brock Purdy.”
Purdy, named a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, capped off the season by winning the Playstation Fiesta Bowl MVP in a 34-17 win over Oregon.
The Arizona native threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, along with rushing for 39 yards and a score.
In his final game in a Cyclone uniform in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, Purdy threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“To go out like that sucks, I’m not going to lie, but I can say I’ve given everything I’ve got to this team, to Ames and no one can take that away from me," Purdy said after Iowa State's 20-13 loss to Clemson on Dec. 29.
And now, he'll set his sights on the pros.
