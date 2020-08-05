Before Wednesday's matchup against the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx guard and former Iowa State (2015-19) guard Bridget Carleton scored a total of 13 points in 12 games and hadn't made a start in a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) game.
Against the Liberty on Wednesday in Bradenton, Florida, Carleton scored 25 points in 33 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists, all of which are career highs for her.
Carleton's 25-point performance led the Lynx in scoring and to a 92-66 victory.
4-1 pic.twitter.com/9W6UiPuFV2— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 6, 2020
She shot 11 for 16 from the floor and a perfect three for three from beyond the 3-point line.
Carleton scored 11 points in the first half and 14 in the second half.
The Lynx improved to 4-1 and are tied for first out of 12 in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm.
Carleton and company take on the Indiana Fever (2-2) at 5 p.m. Friday in Bradenton, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.