Iowa State earned a unanimous All-American selection for the first time in program history according to Iowa State Athletics, with running back Breece Hall coming away with the honors Thursday night.
"This incredible accomplishment was achieved today when running back Breece Hall, the nation's leading rusher with 1,572 yards, made First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation," Iowa State Athletics said in a press release.
While leading the country in rushing during his regular season, Hall also amassed 21 rushing touchdowns, leading the Cyclones to a 9-3 record and a PlayStation Fiesta Bowl win.
"To be named an unanimous All-American a player must receive first team All-American status from all five of the major news services or outlets," Iowa State Athletics said in a press release.
