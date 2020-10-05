Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week by the Big 12 Conference on Monday after his part in Iowa State’s upset win over Oklahoma.
Hall played a crucial role on the Cyclones offense, as he rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts against the Sooners.
Breece Hall rushed for 1️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ yards and 2️⃣ TDs to lead @CycloneFB to the win over No. 18 Oklahoma. The sophomore had 💯 yards in the 2️⃣nd half including a 3️⃣6️⃣-yard run late in the game to set up a TD.@BreeceH is the #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/5gP631ZX4Q— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 5, 2020
Hall’s first touchdown of the day came towards the end of the first half, where he punched the ball in from the two yard line to cut Oklahoma’s lead down to 17-13 going into halftime.
The second touchdown came in the fourth quarter and served as the game-winning score, where Hall ran it into the endzone from eight yards out right after he recorded a 36 yard run that brought Iowa State inside Oklahoma’s 10 yard line.
The Oklahoma game marked the third consecutive game where Hall has rushed for over 100 yards. Through the first three games of the season, Hall is up to 406 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 66 attempts, averaging just over six yards per attempt and 135 yards per game.
