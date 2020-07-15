A total of 76 running backs from the 130 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, have their name on the 2020 Doak Walker Award watch list.
One running back is Iowa State sophomore Breece Hall.
The Doak Walker Award is given out at the end of each season to the NCAA's best running back.
Hall shined for Iowa State after starting in the West Virginia game. He had 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts.
He followed up that game with a strong game against Texas Tech, where had 183 rushing yards, two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts to go along 73 receiving yards on three catches.
Hall finished the 2019 season with 897 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 186 attempts and became the second Cyclone ever to exceed 1,000 all-purpose yards with 1,149 total, finishing behind Mike Warren (2014-18).
At the end of the 2019 season, he earned a spot on the Coaches All-Big 12 Second Team, The Athletic's Second-Team Freshman All-American, 247Sports' First-Team True Freshman All-American and Pro Football Focus' First-Team All-Freshman Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.