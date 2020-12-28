Iowa State had four players who received Associated Press (AP) All-American honors with running back Breece Hall headlining the group on Monday.
Hall earned AP All-American First Team honors after leading college football in rushing yards and finishing near the top in rushing touchdowns after his sophomore season.
Alabama's Najee Harris was the other running back to earn AP All-American First Team, having a similar season to Hall, finishing the regular season just behind him in yards and just ahead of him in touchdowns.
Three more Cyclones would receive honors with linebacker Mike Rose cracking the AP All-American Second Team after his all-around season.
Rose had 90 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions in just 11 games for the Cyclones.
Oklahoma's Nik Bonnito and Missouri's Nick Bolton also finished on the second team at linebacker.
The Cyclones had a couple of AP All-American Third Team members in the form of tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive end JaQuan Bailey.
Kolar finished with 39 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.
Bailey finished with 38 tackles, 13 for loss and seven sacks, giving him the most sacks in Iowa State history.
Bailey finished on the third team alongside PlayStation Fiesta Bowl opponent Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks.
