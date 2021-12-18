In three seasons as the leading running back in Ames, Breece Hall broke records and made a case to be considered one of the greatest players in program history.
But now, the tailback from Wichita, Kan., will look to make a future in the NFL.
Hall, a two-time finalist for the Doak Walker Award, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, forgoing his senior season as a Cyclone.
Dear Cyclone Family, @ Ames, Iowa https://t.co/SptK05sUIa— Breece Hall (@BreeceH) December 18, 2021
And while his time as a Cyclone is over, his name is all over the program record books.
The junior broke the NCAA FBS record with 24-consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in the Cyclones' 48-14 win over TCU on Nov. 26. He rushed for a career-high 242 yards and scored four total touchdowns in the win.
In Hall's last game in Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 26, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell offered some of the highest praise he's given to any player when talking about his running back.
"As special as I've seen him," Campbell said postgame on Nov. 26. "Boy, oh boy, if there's a better running back in college football I'd love to see him."
Before saying goodbye to Iowa State, Hall cemented himself at No. 2 on Iowa State's career rushing list with 3,941 yards, along with a program-best 50 career rushing touchdowns.
Hall, named the 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, led the nation with 1,572 rushing yards in 2020 and finished sixth in voting for the Heisman trophy.
After his stellar 2021 season, Hall finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting.
He rushed for 100 yards 20 times in his Iowa State career, good for second-most in program history.
Kene Nwangwu was the last Iowa State running back taken in the NFL Draft, with the dynamic kick returner being taken in the 4th round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The highest selection for an Iowa State running back in the NFL Draft was when Troy Davis was taken in the third round with the 62nd overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1997.
