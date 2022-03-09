The dust has settled from the Big 12 Championships and the past weekend’s bouts spelled success for a majority of Cyclone wrestlers. Eight of the 10 wrestlers earned their spots in the NCAA Championships, followed by Kysen Terukina receiving the at-large bid for the tournament in the 125-pound weight class.
The NCAA announced the seedings and first round matchups Wednesday for each of the nine Cyclone wrestlers with the recently released brackets.
Kicking things off with the 125-pound weight class, Terukina was placed as the 26th seed taking on Oklahoma State’s Trevor Mastrogiavanni in the first round. Terukina defeated Mastrogiavanni earlier in the season by a score of 2-1.
In the 133-pound weight class, Ramazan Attasauov was seeded at No. 24 and will face No. 9 seed Michael Colaiocco from the University of Pennsylvania. Colaiocco is the recent champion in the EIWA Championships at 133 pounds and sits at a record of 21-2 on the season.
At 141 pounds, Ian Parker was seeded at No. 13 and will face the No. 20 seed Parker Filius from Purdue. Parker finished out the season with a 12-3 record and finished 5th at the Big 12 Championships.
Jarrett Degen will take on Oklahoma’s Willie McDougald in the 149-pound weight class. McDougald got the better of Degen earlier in the season in sudden victory overtime and then once again in the Big 12 Championships by a score of 5-4.
The defending national champion and three time Big 12 champion David Carr is seeded as the No. 1 seed in the 157-pound weight class and will enjoy a bye in the first round. Carr is looking to extend his win streak in Detroit.
Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin is the last person to defeat Carr back in 2019. Deakin will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed and is on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning a rematch in the finals could be a strong possibility.
In the 174-pound weight class, Joel Devine will enter the tournament as the No. 24 seed, taking on No. 9 Mikey Labriola from Nebraska. Labriola squeaked out a 3-2 decision victory over Devine in their last meeting earlier in the season.
At 184 pounds, Marcus Coleman was seeded at No. 8 and will take on Virginia’s Michael Battista, who enters the tournament with a record of 15-6. Coleman is coming off a very emotional third-place finish at the Big 12 Championships, where decisive bonus point victories highlighted his second day of competition.
Yonger Bastida will highlight the 197-pound weight class for the Cyclones as he is seeded at No. 10 and is set to face off against Wisconsin’s Braxton Amos. Amos comes out of his first year competing with a record of 17-9, while Bastida enters the tournament with a 19-5 record.
Rounding out the Cyclone wrestlers is Sam Schuyler, seeded as the No. 24 and will take on Northwestern’s Lucas Davison in the first round at 285 pounds. Schuyler finished out the season with a 17-6 record, coming in fourth at the Big 12 Championships. This will be Schuyler’s and Davison’s first ever meeting on the mat.
The first round of the NCAA Championships will kick off from March 17-19 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The tournament will be streamed on ESPN and ESPNU.
