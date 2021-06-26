Former Iowa State All-American athlete Hillary Bor qualified for his second consecutive Olympics on Saturday by winning the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Bor, who won the 2019 National Championship, stayed near the lead of the pack for a majority of the race in the final and was in second place coming off of the last water jump. Over the last 100 meters, he unleashed a kick for home, passing Bernard Keter on the home straight to book his place at next month's Tokyo Olympics in a time of 8:21.34. Bor finished seventh in the steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, crossing the line in a then-personal-best time of 8:22.74 behind teammate and silver medalist Evan Jager.
June 21 also saw the first Cyclone to compete in a final, as senior Daniel Nixon took part in the men's 800 meters. Nixon, who finished the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field a week before, found himself in this race after running a personal-best time of 1:46.15 in the first round before clocking 1:46.21 in his semifinal heat to earn his place in the final. One of three collegians in that race, Nixon again ran a personal best, closing out his collegiate career with a seventh-place finish by clocking 1:45.56 to record the second-fastest time in school history.
After a three-day rest period, the Cyclones were back on the track Thursday as senior Eric Fogltanz competed in the first round of the men's 400-meter hurdles. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin, native concluded his Iowa State career by finishing fifth in the opening heat of the first round with a time of 51.63 seconds. Fogltanz collected Second Team All-American honors at the NCAA Championships by finishing 12th overall, earning six All-American honors in total during his time as a Cyclone.
Junior Cailie Logue concluded the meet for Iowa State on Saturday by taking part in the women's 10,000-meter final. She was one of two collegians in the race along with Rice University sophomore Grace Forbes and finished 32nd in the race with a time of 33:32.51. Logue finished 14th in this event at the NCAA Championships with a season-best time of 33:07.63 and defended her Big 12 titles in both the 5K and 10K earlier this season at the conference championships.
Bor will toe the line at 9 a.m. Japanese Standard Time (7 p.m. Central Standard Time) on July 30 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the first round of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.