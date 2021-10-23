After redshirting last season for Iowa State, Blake Hinson has informed T.J. Otzelberger and his staff that he is quitting the team according to a press release from the program Saturday.
According to Otzelberger in the statement, he met with each team member individually before the start of the season to discuss each player's role, and that was when Hinson told him the news.
"I met with all of our players individually Thursday to discuss their roles heading into the season," Otzelberger said. "On Friday, Blake informed me he was quitting the team."
Hinson transferred from Ole Miss, where he averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and just over an assist per game.
He sat out last season due to an undisclosed medical condition, but was potentially set to enter the rotation for Otzelberger this season before reportedly quitting the team.
