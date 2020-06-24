The Iowa State men's basketball team has reportedly got a new player to "verbally commit" to the team.
According to FS1 college basketball insider and director of recruiting for 247sports, Evan Daniels, Ole Miss transfer Blake Hinson has verbally committed to Iowa State.
Ole Miss transfer Blake Hinson just verbally committed to Iowa State, a source tells @247Sports. Plans to apply for a wavier to be eligible immediately. Averaged 10.1 PPG and 4.6 RPG this past season.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 24, 2020
Travis Hines of the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register confirmed this on Wednesday as well.
Blake Hinson, a transfer from Mississippi, has committed to Iowa State, a source confirms. @EvanDaniels had it first.— Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) June 24, 2020
Hinson has two years of eligibility left and is expected to apply for immediate eligibility.
The six-foot-seven 230 pound guard and Deltona, Florida, native, announced his intentions to transfer from Ole Miss earlier this month.
As a sophomore, Hinson averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31 minutes per game. He shot 39.6 percent from the floor, 31.9 percent from beyond the three-point line and 70 percent from the free-throw line last season.
Out of high school, Hinson had offers from many power five schools (schools from the ACC, Big 12, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC), such as Florida State, Illinois, Missouri and Washington).
If Hinson does sign to play for Iowa State, that'll leave Iowa State with one remaining scholarship for next season, which they could use to find another player who is in the transfer market right now or they could wait and sign a player in the middle of next season (for the 2021-22 season).
