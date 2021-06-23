The Big 12 Conference has released its 2021 schedule for conference play just five days after the release of the league's volleyball schedule. Iowa State will play in nine conference matches taking place between Sept. 24 and Oct. 28.
Each of the Cyclones’ conference games take place on either a Thursday, Friday or Sunday. The team has not yet announced the nonconference schedule.
On Oct. 31, the Big 12 Tournament will begin, running through Nov. 7.
Iowa State schedule
Sept. 24 at West Virginia
Sept. 30 vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 3 vs. Kansas
Oct. 8 at Texas
Oct. 14 vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 17 vs. TCU
Oct. 21 at Baylor
Oct. 24 vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 28 at Kansas State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.