The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach is reporting that the Big Ten Conference is going to move to playing conference games for all fall sports this season.
The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020
With Big Ten only allowing its 14 schools to play games against conference opponents, it eliminates the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series games between Iowa and Iowa State.
Big Ten football will play a conference-only schedule this fall, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by Athletic. Big Ten wants to play all 9 scheduled league games but may have to tweak or change schedule some based on impact of COVID, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
Sources told ESPN, "If college football can be played this fall, Big Ten presidents and athletics directors prefer playing a conference-only schedule, which would eliminate some long-distance travel and help ensure that their teams are being tested for coronavirus universally."
Some schools want to be allowed to play one non-conference game to maintain marquee non-conference games and rivalries, "but there is overwhelming support for a 10-game conference-only schedule," sources told ESPN.
