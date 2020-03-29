big 12

The Big 12 released some new updates Sunday regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 and athletic activities.

Within the updates were plans to cancel all organized in-person team activities, such as meetings, film sessions, drills or captains practices.

The conference is also limiting online or virtual film sessions and practices and will reassess as the spring athletic year wraps up with no more events happening on campus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.