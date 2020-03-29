The Big 12 released some new updates Sunday regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 and athletic activities.
Within the updates were plans to cancel all organized in-person team activities, such as meetings, film sessions, drills or captains practices.
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 and after re-evaluation of previously stated policies, @Big12Conference announces updates.➡️ https://t.co/HMW72EeRpu— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 30, 2020
The conference is also limiting online or virtual film sessions and practices and will reassess as the spring athletic year wraps up with no more events happening on campus.
