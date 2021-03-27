The Iowa State Cyclones faced the Oklahoma Sooners again on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
The Sooners started off hot in the top of the first, 2-0.
The Cyclones responded with defensive efforts from junior Mikayla Ramos, who threw out an Oklahoma runner trying to steal second base.
Oklahoma’s offense came back. To finish off the second, three Sooners made it across home base to make it 5-0.
In the bottom of the third, Sami Williams hit a double which allowed her to become Iowa State's all time hits leader.
The Cyclones got on the board due to Oklahoma's pitcher hitting sophomore Alesia Ranches.
The Sooners added another two runs extending their lead 7-1.
Sophomore Carli Spelhaug hit a home run to shift momentum making it 7-2.
A Sooner three run homer finished off the game, 10-2.
The Cyclones will play the series finale versus the Sooners at noon Sunday.
