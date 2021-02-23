With the men's college basketball season winding down, the Big 12 Conference announced the new dates for three previously postponed Iowa State games on Tuesday.
The Cyclones have make up games against Texas at home on March 2 then travel on the road to face Texas Tech on March 4 and Kansas State on March 6 respectively.
🚨Schedule Announcement🚨3️⃣ Games Next Week3/2 - vs. Texas (6 p.m.)3/4 - at Texas Tech (TBA)3/6 - at Kansas State (TBA)#Cyclones 🌪 pic.twitter.com/vKHj6B1Dhy— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 23, 2021
The three games were originally scheduled in January, but a four week pause of all team activities for Iowa State due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 postponed all three games, along with an away game against Kansas that was eventually made up Feb. 11.
Iowa State is 0-13 in conference play and has lost to all three teams it is going to play again, with a 91-64 defeat to Texas Tech being the most lopsided.
Kansas State has as many conference losses as the Cyclones, winning only two of its 15 conference games played. One of those conference wins cane on Dec. 15 against Iowa State, where the Wildcats won 74-65 in Ames.
Iowa State's loss to Texas came early in conference play, and it was one of the closer games the Cyclones have played. Iowa State lost that game 78-72 in Austin, Texas.
The Cyclones will finish up February with a Tuesday tilt against Baylor, followed by a matchup at home against TCU on Saturday before playing its final three rescheduled games.
