A day after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that all NCAA postseason tournaments will be held without fans, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced at an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday that the Big 12 will cancel its postseason basketball tournaments completely.
The Big 12 quickly followed suit after the Big 10, SEC and the AAC conferences announced their conference tournaments would be shut down immediately. The Pac-12 and the ACC put out statements as well, announcing the cancelation of their conference tournaments.
The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
Outside of the college ranks, the NBA announced the remainder of the regular season will be suspended until further notice after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The announcement comes just one day after the first round of the men's side of the Big 12 tournament, in which Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State in the No.8 vs No.9 matchup and No.10 Kansas State beat No.7 TCU, was played in front of fans.
This article will be updated as more information is released.
