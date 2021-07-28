After a long week in which Oklahoma and Texas announced they would not extend their grants of media rights with the Big 12 past 2025 and the two schools formally applied to join the SEC, another major development has come out. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN.
Bowlsby accused ESPN of actively attempting to move members of the Big 12 for the company’s financial gain. The message also includes a statement asking ESPN to immediately stop its discussion with any school about the current state of the Big 12.
“I am aware that ESPN has also been actively engaged in discussions with at least one other conference regarding that conference inducing additional members of the Big 12 Conference to leave the Big 12 Conference,” it reads.
The letter continues by reiterating the point that ESPN cannot continue talks with any team in the Big 12 Conference.
“The Big 12 Conference demands that ESPN immediately cease and desist all actions that may harm the Conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference’s existing members or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference’s members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment.”
Bowlsby had no doubt in his mind about ESPN discussing realignment with NCAA Conferences when talking to AP.
“I have absolute certainty they have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” he said.
ESPN denied the accusations made by the Big 12 in the letter through a statement.
"The claims in the letter have no merit," the statement said.
The Big 12 Conference attempts to hold its members together to protect against possible conference realignment.
