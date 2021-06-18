The Big 12 delivered the awaited 2021 schedule for conference play Wednesday. After a season going as planned with the format, the conference has decided to continue the format that was used during the previous year.
The teams will play in 16 matches played as eight sets of two. As there are nine teams in the conference for volleyball, the Cyclones will play back-to-back matches against each team.
Iowa State will open the conference schedule Sept. 24 at home against TCU, and the team will wrap up its season at Baylor on Nov. 20.
The Cyclones' non-conference schedule has not yet been announced.
Cyclone schedule
Sept. 24 and 25 vs. TCU
Oct. 1 and 2 at Kansas
Oct. 7 and 8 at Texas Tech
Oct. 21 and 22 vs. Texas
Oct. 29 and 30 vs. West Virginia
Nov. 5 and 6 at Oklahoma
Nov. 11 and 13 vs. Kansas State
Nov. 19 and 20 at Baylor
