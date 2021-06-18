Eleanor Holthaus Volleyball vs Wayne St 1

Junior right side Eleanor Holthaus goes up for a spike against Wayne State on March 26. The Cyclones were victorious, defeating the Wildcats 3-1.

The Big 12 delivered the awaited 2021 schedule for conference play Wednesday. After a season going as planned with the format, the conference has decided to continue the format that was used during the previous year.

The teams will play in 16 matches played as eight sets of two. As there are nine teams in the conference for volleyball, the Cyclones will play back-to-back matches against each team.

Iowa State will open the conference schedule Sept. 24 at home against TCU, and the team will wrap up its season at Baylor on Nov. 20.

The Cyclones' non-conference schedule has not yet been announced.

Cyclone schedule

Sept. 24 and 25 vs. TCU

Oct. 1 and 2 at Kansas

Oct. 7 and 8 at Texas Tech

Oct. 21 and 22 vs. Texas

Oct. 29 and 30 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 5 and 6 at Oklahoma

Nov. 11 and 13 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 19 and 20 at Baylor

