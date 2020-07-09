The Big Ten conference announced that it would only let its fall sports teams to play in-conference games.
Soon after this new piece broke on Thursday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was asked if they would be doing the same.
Bowlsby's response to the Des Moines Register's Randy Peterson was simple—"No."
When asked if the Big 12 planned to announce soon the likelihood of a conference-football-games-only plan, commissioner Bob Bowlsby responded to me one word: No.— Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) July 9, 2020
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Pacific 12 Conference also said on Thursday that they were expected to do the same.
ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
Source says Pac-12 is likely to follow the Big Ten’s lead in the coming days on a conference-only slate this fall.— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) July 9, 2020
With Big Ten cancelling non-conference games, it means that fall sports teams at Iowa State will not have the opportunity to play in-state rival in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series in the fall.
The news of the Big Ten eliminating non-conference games, comes a day after the Ivy League announced it is suspending all fall sports.
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell said in a teleconference that his focus is on his team.
"We can only control what we can control," Campbell said. "You can get so caught up with everything and it can deviate you from what we need to be doing."
Campbell said that "you just [need to] stay ready."
