Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to the media during Big 12 media day in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Big Ten conference announced that it would only let its fall sports teams to play in-conference games.

Soon after this new piece broke on Thursday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was asked if they would be doing the same.

Bowlsby's response to the Des Moines Register's Randy Peterson was simple—"No."

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Pacific 12 Conference also said on Thursday that they were expected to do the same.

With Big Ten cancelling non-conference games, it means that fall sports teams at Iowa State will not have the opportunity to play in-state rival in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series in the fall.

The news of the Big Ten eliminating non-conference games, comes a day after the Ivy League announced it is suspending all fall sports.

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell said in a teleconference that his focus is on his team. 

"We can only control what we can control," Campbell said. "You can get so caught up with everything and it can deviate you from what we need to be doing."

Campbell said that "you just [need to] stay ready."

