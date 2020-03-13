In a press release issued Friday evening, Big 12 Senior Associate Commissioner Bob Burda announced that all spring sports will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces tha conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year.➡️ https://t.co/HMW72DXg0U.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2020
The announcement comes one day after the NCAA and the Big 12 conference announced that all postseason tournaments will be canceled due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States.
In the statement, Burda said that "team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings" will not be allowed to take place until after March 29.
This announcement effectively cancels Iowa State's men's golf, women's golf, softball, track and field, gymnastics and tennis respective seasons.
This article will be updated as more information is released.
