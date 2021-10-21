Iowa State soccer dropped its third consecutive match of the season Thursday night, as the Cyclones were shut out by Baylor 2-0 in Waco, Texas.
A pair of goals on either end of the second half by the Bears was preceded by a first 45 minutes of physical soccer. Both teams combined for a total of 14 fouls in the first half, with Cyclone defender Olivia Edwards receiving a yellow card in the 17th minute as well.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears looked to produce attacking chances early and led Iowa State on shots 9-3 heading into the break. The Cyclone defense was able to back up their goalkeeper Rachel Vander Hart through the initial half, who, in her season debut for Iowa State, finished with three saves on the night.
Baylor got its breakthrough right out of the gate in the second half, when sophomore forward Mackenzie Anthony had open space and struck a long ball that just floated over the hands of Vander Hart in the 47th minute. The goal was Anthony's first since Sept. 19, when she scored in a 1-1 draw against San Francisco.
Junior midfielder Claudia Najera looked to provide offense for the Cyclones, leading the team in shots on the night with two, both of which were controlled by a stingy Bears defense. The Cyclones produced just six shots over the 90 minutes of play.
Just under two minutes from the final whistle, Anthony struck again off a broken play from a free kick to secure a brace and three points for Baylor. The Bears improved to a record of 8-3-5, while Iowa State now sits at 4-10.
The Cyclones will return to Ames on Sunday for their final home match of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set at 1 p.m., with the match also being streamed live on ESPN+.
