Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread throughout all parts of the world and has affected sports teams, including all 10 Big 12 teams.
All 10 Big 12 teams have had people in the athletic department and student-athletes test positive for COVID-19.
Iowa State has had ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the athletic department, the first was reported June 12.
Because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases within Story County, the Story County Board of Health is likely going to recommend Iowa State play football games in empty stadiums.
The Kansas State football team announced Saturday it suspended its workout program after it reported 14 players tested positive for COVID-19.
Workouts at Kansas State are expected to resume July 6.
Kansas University reported Saturday one out of the 196 athletic personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
The state of Texas has four Big 12 schools in the state: Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech and TCU (Texas Christian). All four of them have had positive COVID-19 tests within their athletic departments.
At Baylor University, there have been nine cases of COVID-19, according to the university’s website.
Texas Tech has had cases of COVID-19, but the university hasn’t revealed the exact number of cases.
A press release by the university revealed “the Texas Tech athletics department can confirm recent positive tests for COVID-19 within its football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball programs.”
Twenty-three people (13 football student-athletes and 10 custodians) tested positive for COVID-19 at Texas University in the last five weeks, according to the Daily Texan.
TCU has 36 active cases of COVID-19 and is now offering free tests for students and faculty, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.
Oklahoma football Head Coach Lincoln Riley went on the ESPN show “Golic and Wingo” on Thursday and said one of his players tested positive and a couple other players had been exposed or tested positive.
Three weeks ago, three Oklahoma State football players announced on Twitter they tested positive. No updates have been made since it was released June 3.
West Virginia reported Saturday it had its second case of COVID-19 on its football team.
With the football players having the choice to return to campus for voluntary workouts June 15, all fall sports athletes coming back July 1 and all student-athletes having the opportunity to come back to campus July 15, the number of positive cases within these 10 athletic departments has the potential to increase even more.
