After a tough few games last weekend in Orlando, Florida, the Cyclones were able to turn it around in South Carolina.
The Cyclones began the tournament destroying Elon University in a 10-0 shutout.
No. 8 Michigan
The Cyclones gained a huge victory during their second game Saturday morning, beating No. 8 Michigan 5-1. Senior Sami Williams broke another record in her last hoorah as a Cyclone.
What an exciting moment for the Cyclone softball team and Williams.
Coming out strong, Williams hit a bomb over the right fence, putting the Cyclones on the board immediately in the first inning. At that moment, Williams had met the record of most home runs in history, which was 42.
The record was previously held by Tori Torrescano, who is now an assistant coach for the Cyclones. Torrescano held many records at Iowa State after she graduated in 2013.
Williams may have had one of her most memorable experiences as a Cyclone on Saturday morning. Williams had five of her six at bats, six RBI, two home runs to fix history, a triple and a double for the day.
Prior to winning against No. 8 Texas last May, the Cyclones had not been able to defeat a top-10 team since 2013.
The in fifth inning against the Wolverines, the Cyclones gave up one run but were able to hold them there and close the inning quickly.
A Cyclone effort
The Cyclones really showed up as a team in the seventh inning. Rookie Alesia Ranches stole back the momentum, she had an infield single and aggressively stole second base after a throwing error by the Wolverine first baseman.
Mikayla Ramos advanced Ranches with a sacrifice bunt, Kasey Simpson was able to force a walk, Lea Nelson pinch ran for Simpson.
Ellie Spelhaug would finish it off with a single through the left side of the field, bringing in runners on second and third, giving Cyclones the lead 3-1.
After a walk for Carli Spelhaug, Williams found an opening down the left field foul line. For 2 RBI, bringing in both sisters, Ellie and Carli Spelhaug, putting the Cyclones further ahead 5-1. Williams was 3-3 at the plate, 3 RBI, a double and a home run in the first game.
South Carolina Gamecocks and Boston College Eagles
The Cyclones ran out of gas in the game Saturday afternoon against South Carolina, losing 5-3. The team missed offensive opportunities throughout the game, allowing the Gamecocks to take the lead 5-0 by the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning against the Gamecocks, Williams beat the home run record at Iowa State. With Ramos and Carli Spelhaug both on base, Williams placed one over right center field for her 43rd home run in her collegiate career.
The Cyclones lost to the Gamecocks 5-3 in the third game on the invitational.
Sunday morning, the Cyclones took on Boston College, sneaking by and winning 5-4 to end the series.
The Cyclones will head to Georgia where they will be competing in the I-75 Challenge, facing Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State.
