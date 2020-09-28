The Iowa State men's golf team began its season Monday at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.
The five Cyclones to represent Iowa State in their first tournament; Frank Lindwall, Tripp Kinney, Ricky Costello, Lachlan Barker, and Brock Barnhart.
Freshman Brock Barnhart out of Cedar Rapids had quite the collegiate debut. Barnhart started off strong, starting on the 10th he birdied the 15th, 16th and 17th hole, leaving him one under as he concluded the first nine holes.
On the second half of the day, Barnhart birdied the first and fifth hole. To end the day, Barnhart tied for third place along with Travis Vick from Texas, Jacob Olsen from TCU and Tim Tillmanns from Kansas State. Barnhart ended the day two under with a score of 68.
Junior Lachlan Barker finished in a five-way tie for 31st place. Barker went two under for the day, finishing with a score of 73. Barker was consistent in his first three holes, he double-bogied the 13th hole setting him back a few strokes.
Senior Tripp Kinney finished his round 5 over, with a score of 75. Kinney had a bogey on 6 of the 18 holes played this morning. Kinney made one birdie on hole 6. Junior, Ricky Costello, went 3 over on the back nine and then ended his round shooting 6 over on the front nine. Costello was 6 over for the day with a score of 79.
The Cyclone men's golf team will begin in day two of the invitational Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.