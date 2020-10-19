The Iowa State men's golf team concluded the second day of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational with a total of 308 strokes with its five player lineup. This second-day score added with its opening round performance adds up to a total of 621, currently placing them at ninth out of twelve teams.
In the second round on the Maridoe Golf Course, the Cyclones were led by junior Lachlan Barker, who improved by five strokes from the first round to shoot 70 on the par-72 course. With a two-day total of 145, Barker is currently tied for fifth place in the 72-man field. The Willunga, Australia, native's performance included five birdies to finish the day a stroke above par.
Behind Barker, two of the Cyclones' next four players improved on their scores from the first day. Senior Tripp Kinney shot a stroke better from the first round to score 78 on the second day, bringing his current total to 157, good enough to be tied for 48th place. Junior Frank Lindwall also rebounded from the first round to score 79 to put him tied for 62nd place so far.
Rounding out the Iowa State lineup, the freshman pair of Lukas Pany and Brock Barnhart shot second round scores of 81 and 84 respectively. Pany brought his two-day total to 159 for a 55th place performance through two rounds. Brockhart, who finished a team best 23rd place at the Colonial Collegiate Invite, finished the day with a total of 165 points through two rounds for 69th place performance.
The Cyclones will wrap up the Maridoe Invitational with tomorrow's final round. Live results can be followed on Golfstat.com.
Individual Scores:
T5. Lachlan Barker (Jr.): 75-70=145
T48. Tripp Kinney (Sr.): 79-78=157
55. Lukas Pany (Fr.): 78-81=159
T62. Frank Lindwall (Jr.): 84-79=163
T69. Brock Barnhart (Fr.): 81-84=165
Team Scores:
1. Oklahoma State: 304-288=592
2. Baylor: 299-294=593
3. Pepperdine: 302-294=596
4. Texas: 303-294=597
5. North Texas: 300-298=598
6. Kansas: 306-296=602
7. Oklahoma: 311-294=605
8.Texas Tech: 310-297=607
9. Iowa State: 313-308=621
10. Coastal Carolina: 321-306=627
11. TCU: 320-310=630
12. East Tennessee State: 317-315=632
