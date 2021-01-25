The Iowa State men’s golf team started its spring season fresh at the Arizona Intercollegiate on Monday, with Lachlan Barker leading the way.
The Arizona Intercollegiate runs from Monday through Wednesday.with 17 teams in the competition.
The Cyclones will start the second round on Tuesday in sixth place after posting a first-round 303 on Monday.
Junior Lachlan Barker led the Cyclones in round one after scoring a 1-under 70.
Barker is currently tied for second, along with Arizona golfer Trevor Werbylo.
Iowa State round one Scores
T2. Lachlan Barker 70
T20. Ricky Costello 75
T45. Tripp Kinney 78
T61. Nate Vance 80
T61. Lukas Pany 80
