Lachlan Barker

Lachlan Barker tees off on the first hole April ,20195 at Coldwater Golf Links.

The Iowa State men’s golf team started its spring season fresh at the Arizona Intercollegiate on Monday, with Lachlan Barker leading the way.

The Arizona Intercollegiate runs from Monday through Wednesday.with 17 teams in the competition.

The Cyclones will start the second round on Tuesday in sixth place after posting a first-round 303 on Monday. 

Junior Lachlan Barker led the Cyclones in round one after scoring a 1-under 70.

Barker is currently tied for second, along with Arizona golfer Trevor Werbylo.

Iowa State round one Scores

T2. Lachlan Barker 70

T20. Ricky Costello 75

T45. Tripp Kinney 78

T61. Nate Vance 80

T61. Lukas Pany 80

