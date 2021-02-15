Lachlan Barker

Then-sophomore Lachlan Barker came from Australia to compete with Cyclones' men's golf. Barker set a new personal best during his 2018-19 season with more than 120 birdies.

Iowa State is continuing their season at The Prestige, an event running Monday through Wednesday.

The Cyclones are in the middle of the pack after round one, finishing in a tie for 12th out of 24 teams. Iowa State finished with a solid team score of 289. 

Lachlan Barker is currently in a tie for second scoring a 4-under par 67. Barker finished with five birdies and only trails David Puig of Arizona State.

Tripp Kinney also had a solid day, finishing even with 71 strokes (par).

The Cyclones are looking to finish strong, and climb the leaderboards during the next two rounds.

Iowa State first round scores

T2. Lachlan Barker 67

T42. Tripp Kinney 71

T69. Nate Vance 74

T95. Frank Lindwall 76

T116. Ricky Costello 80

