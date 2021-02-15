Iowa State is continuing their season at The Prestige, an event running Monday through Wednesday.
The Cyclones are in the middle of the pack after round one, finishing in a tie for 12th out of 24 teams. Iowa State finished with a solid team score of 289.
Lachlan Barker is currently in a tie for second scoring a 4-under par 67. Barker finished with five birdies and only trails David Puig of Arizona State.
Tripp Kinney also had a solid day, finishing even with 71 strokes (par).
The Cyclones are looking to finish strong, and climb the leaderboards during the next two rounds.
Iowa State first round scores
T2. Lachlan Barker 67
T42. Tripp Kinney 71
T69. Nate Vance 74
T95. Frank Lindwall 76
T116. Ricky Costello 80
