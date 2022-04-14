Audi Crooks, the No. 58 recruit on ESPN's class of 2023 top-100, announced her commitment to join Iowa State women's basketball in a livestream on Thursday.
The four-star recruit from Bishop Garrigan High School in Iowa is sure to give the Cyclones help where they need it most, inside. The 6-foot-3 post averaged 23.5 points per game this year along with 12.5 rebounds.
Crooks has also shown out on the defensive end, averaging 3.3 blocks per game and 1.1 steals.
Along with Addyson Brown and Jalynn Bristow, this is now the third top-60 recruit in the 2023 class for Iowa State.
Rounding out the top-five teams for Crooks were Iowa, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
After faking out Minnesota and Iowa, Crooks unzipped her jacket which revealed the Iowa State logo.
