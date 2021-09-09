AMES — A famous Hawkeye is coming to your city Cyclone fans — as a guest picker.
Actor Ashton Kutcher was announced as the College GameDay guest picker ahead of Saturday's historic CyHawk game between No.9 Iowa State and No.10 Iowa.
Kutcher, a University of Iowa alum, is best known for his work in the TV shows "That 70's Show" and "Two and A Half Men."
ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis teased the guest picker on Thursday on Twitter, saying it could be an "all-timer" ahead of the first ever CyHawk showdown between two ranked teams.
The Cy-Hawk showdown is going to be a scene! Only top 10 matchup on Saturday! Guest picker looks as if it’s going to be an all timer. See you there! pic.twitter.com/6CmJ5px9n7— Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) September 9, 2021
The last time GameDay came to Ames in 2019, country music singer Eric Church, a North Carolina native with no ties to Iowa, Iowa State or Ames, was chosen.
The Iowa Corn CyHawk series game will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
