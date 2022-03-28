Ashley Joens, Iowa State women's basketball's all-time leading scorer, announced in a tweet on Monday that she will return for another season with Iowa State.
🌪❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/xlNGjdPPyE— Ashley Joens (@ashleyjoens) March 28, 2022
Joens had opportunities to turn pro and enter into the WNBA Draft but chose to stay at Iowa state for one last ride.
Iowa State is coming off of its best season in school history, amounting 28 wins.
After a heartbreaking loss in the Sweet 16 to No. 10 seed Creighton, Joens said that she still had not thought about her decision quite yet. Well that time has come, and she is opting to wait a year for the WNBA Draft.
What are the Cyclones getting back?
The team's offensive powerhouse that has averaged over 20 points per game in three consecutive seasons. Also, a willing rebounder that averages 8.6 rebounds over her four years at Iowa State.
Joens is a three-time member of the All-Big 12 First Team.
Joens and the rest of her teammates have said that this team is capable of some big things, and returning a core of Joens, Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski makes the Cyclones Big 12 contenders once again.
