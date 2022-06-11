Ashley Joens was selected to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup as a member of Team USA due to her performance throughout Iowa State’s historic season and at the USA Basketball 3X Nationals.
Joens got her first taste of 3x3 basketball during the offseason at the 3X Nationals, where she was joined by teammates Nyamer Diew, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. Three of those players – Joens, Donarski and Ryan – were selected to the 2022 All-Big 12 First Team this past season.
Donarski was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for her outstanding defensive prowess throughout the season, while Ryan and Diew were also integral parts of Iowa State’s success throughout the season and postseason.
Diew’s versatility allowed her to fill the roles her team needed and boost the play of those around her. Ryan was a key to the Cyclones’ success in the postseason, putting together productive outings alongside her teammates to reach Iowa State’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2010.
Joens is coming off a historic season, earning Second-Team All-American honors along the way to her second straight Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation's best small forward. Joens is also the second Cyclone ever selected to the WBCA Coaches’ All-America Team.
The productive Iowa State postseason earned the four Cyclones invitations to the 3X Nationals. The tournament was meant to evaluate the athletes for selection into various USA Basketball 3x3 national teams, including the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.
The Cyclone started their nationals with pool play, where they made quick work of Tennessee (21-13), Athletes Unlimited (21-11) and Hoopers NY (21-8) to enter playoffs with a record of 3-0. The entire tournament, shots beyond the arc fell with ease as they rolled into bracket play with momentum on their side.
The scoring continued for the Iowa State team, as they took down Seattle Force 10 (21-9) to make it to the semifinals. The Cyclones faced their toughest test yet in the tournament against Texafornia, where they battled through a close game but fell in the end by a score of 19-21.
🌪➡🇺🇸@ashleyjoens will be representing @usab3x3 this month at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Belgium!📰 | https://t.co/sEkQ6Ji4cT🌪🏀🌪 pic.twitter.com/UU0aNyrTmn— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 10, 2022
Texafornia went on to win the 3X Nationals, while Joens’ efforts earned her a spot on Team USA.
This will not be the first time Joens has worn red, white and blue for Team USA, as she previously won gold medals at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Joens will be joined on Team USA by Cierra Burdick, Baylor graduate Lauren Cox and Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith. Duke head coach Kara Lawson will be the coach for Team USA. The FIBA 3x3 World Cup will begin June 21 in Antwerp, Belgium.
Team USA will start pool play against New Zealand at 5:20 a.m. CST on June 22. They will then follow up with games against Austria, Brazil and France before entering the knockout rounds, which are scheduled for June 25-26.
