For the second straight year, Ashley Joens is the Cheryl Miller Award winner. Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Louisville's Emily Engstler, Oklahoma's Madi Williams and Stanford's Haley Jones were also finalists for the award.
Given to the top small forward in the country, this also marks the third time in four years that a Cyclone has won the award, as Bridget Carleton was the winner in 2019. Joens is the first ever back-to-back winner.
The Iowa State star was also recently named a Second-Team All-American and became the second Cyclone ever to make the WBCA Coaches’ All-America Team.
Helping lead Iowa State to a program record 28 total wins and 14 conference wins, as well as a trip to North Carolina for the Sweet 16, the senior put up averages of 20.3 points-per-game and 9.3 rebounds while making a career-high 91 threes.
Following a season where she became the program’s all-time leading scorer, the Iowa City native announced on Monday that she would be returning to Ames for a fifth year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.